Toronto mayor wants masks mandatory, citing U.S. problems

News

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada’s largest city is asking the Toronto city council to make masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

“You have told us you don’t want to see a repeat of what you see when you turn on your TV and see reports from the United States,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

Tory believes the vast majority of councilors will support it. The bylaw will come into effect July 7, if passed.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said there is growing evidence that shows non medical masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and noted many cities in the U.S. are seeing a resurgence in cases since reopening.

Tory said they must do everything they can do avoid the flare ups seen in other jurisdictions.

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

