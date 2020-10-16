Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Topics selected for next Trump-Biden presidential debate

News

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — The topics for the next presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were announced Friday.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, debate moderator Kristen Welker selected the following topics:

  • Fighting COVID-19
  • American Families
  • Race in America
  • Climate Change
  • National Security
  • Leadership

Welker, who is the White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the debate on Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

NewsNation will carry the debate live on WGN America, as well as on NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation Now app.

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

