Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. If convicted, Castillo could face a fine of $100,000, up to 40 years in prison, or both.

According to authorities, Castillo drove a 2011 Nissan Maxima, with Kansas plates, from Topeka to Onalaska, Wisconsin to hand off the drugs to a woman. The criminal complaint states that law enforcement in the La Crosse area received a tip that Castillo would be arriving in the afternoon hours on Feb. 19 and going to a hotel in Onalaska. The tipster told law enforcement that the man would have several pounds of methamphetamine with him, or in the car. Law enforcement was told that the man was most likely affiliated with a drug cartel and could be armed.

Investigators from several law enforcement agencies staked out the area, including the parking lot of the hotel. The criminal complaint said that when Castillo arrived at the hotel he did not check-in, and instead went right to the room on the second floor. The complaint states that Castillo came out of the hotel, grabbed a backpack, and then went back inside. When Castillo came out of a hotel room law enforcement confronted him, put him in handcuffs, and took the grey backpack from him.

The criminal complaint said that inside the backpack were several freezer baggies of methamphetamine, which officers guessed might be nearly 14 pounds. After weighing the baggies at the La Crosse Police Department it was determined there were 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Circuit Court in La Crosse County, Castillo had been told he would get $63,000 for delivering the drugs and he would be paid $3,000. Castillo told authorities he had picked up the methamphetamine at a Walgreens in Kansas City.

The street value of 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine is approximately $250,000, according to police.