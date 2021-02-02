Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Actor Hal Holbrook, who played Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” in 1976, has reportedly died at the age of 95.

The celebrated star of stage and screen received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild” in 2007, and was famous for his award-winning one-man show about Mark Twain.

He also starred in “Lincoln” (2012), “The Firm” (1993) and “Wall Street” (1987), along with a wide variety of TV series including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Sopranos.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular