Listen Now
The Morning Show with Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Tokyo closes cherry blossom parks to slow spread of virus

News
Posted: / Updated:

A security person stands guard at the famed street of cherry blossoms which is closed as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus at Ueno Park in Tokyo Friday, March 27, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s cherry blossoms are in full bloom, but flower viewing has come to an abrupt halt in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has repeatedly asked the city’s 13 million residents to stay home this weekend, saying the capital is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections. She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow.

On Friday evening, access was blocked to Ueno Park, a favorite spot for “hanami,” or cherry blossom viewing. Signs said “No parties” and “Danger no entry.”

The empty park was a sharp change from last weekend, when people came in droves after the central government announced an end to national school closures, leading many to think that the outbreak was under control, when it was actually worsening in the capital.

Koike repeated her stay-at-home request Friday, asking Tokyoites to postpone their flower viewing until next year. “The cherry blossoms will surely bloom next year. Our priority right now is to overcome this difficult time,” she said.

Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, as well as some coffee shops and department stores, will be closed for the weekend. Officials are particularly concerned about asymptomatic young people spreading the virus.

Daichi Harada was with his dog getting some fresh air in the park after being at home for an extended period.

“Tokyo ordered us to stop cherry blossom viewing,” he said as left. “It’s our duty to stay home.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories