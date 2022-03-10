Toilet paper rolls may be shrinking, blame inflation

News

by: Laura Morrison,

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When the pandemic upended our lives two years ago, toilet paper, and the lack of it, made headlines.

Now toilet paper is back in the news, this time due to the fact that prices are reportedly going up, while product sizes are shrinking.

Consumer watchdogs have recently reported that plenty of products, from snacks to laundry detergent, have gotten smaller as prices remain the same or increase slightly, and now toilet paper has joined those ranks.

ConsumerWorld.org found that Procter & Gamble recently downsized its “Mega” rolls from 264 sheets to 244 and its “Super Mega” from 396 sheets to 366. The company had said in a earnings call at the beginning of the year they planned to raise prices in February and also April.

“There is a cost element to innovation — adjusting the count per pack or the package size is one way of reinvesting in this innovation while maintaining a competitive price point,” Procter & Gamble told CNN Business regarding the price changes.

The company also told CNN Business that they send various retailers an assortment of products, meaning some stores may have smaller toilet paper roll offerings than others.

This all comes as inflation continues to rise throughout the country, as seen in this U.S. Department of Labor Consumer Price Index for January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
Ukraine Crisis continuing coverage

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell