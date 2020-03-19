Listen Now
John Williams

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources

Toilet paper being stolen from rest stops in Nebraska, officials forced to restrict access

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NE (WJW) — Toilet paper has become a coveted supply at grocery stores across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling to keep up with demand.

Now it appears people have found another way to get some: rest stop bathrooms.

Travelers have been stealing toilet paper at stops along Interstate 80 in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. It’s gotten so bad, the Department of Transportation has had to make some changes.

A spokesperson told the newspaper that rest areas will now be closed when an attendant is not present. Truck parking should remain open.

“We’re doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location,” Kramer said in an interview. “With that comes maintaining it and making sure it’s in a good condition.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular