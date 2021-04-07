Today is National Beer Day . . . Here’s how much people drink in a week

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is National Beer Day, so if you ever needed a reason to drink a bunch beer on a Wednesday, today is the day.

A new survey for the ‘holiday’ asked beer drinkers just how much they drink a week.  Even though the most common answer is ‘just a few’ some people are REALLY going for it.

65% of beer drinkers have between one and four beers a week.

But 4% drink between 16 and 20 beers a week which calculates to two or three per day.

5% drink 21 or more beers a week upping intake between three and infinity per day.

The survey also found beer is the most popular drink people order at bars . . . and people believe beer drinkers are more approachable than people who drink any other type of booze.

