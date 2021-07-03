Tips on keeping your pet calm during Fourth of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means fireworks.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:

It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.

Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside.

Make indoors as quiet as possible

Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television.

Close the blinds to minimize any light.

Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped.

At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number.

You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down.

We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!