Three Illinois universities among top 100 in U.S. News’ Best Global University list

ST. LOUIS- Three Illinois universities are among the top 100 on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Global Universities.

U.S. News and World Report says the data provides insight into how universities compare globally. The report comes as the publication says an increasing number of students plan to enroll in universities outside their own country. The rankings can help applicants accurately compare institutions around the world.

The three universities among the top 100 on the list from Illinois are:

#15- University of Chicago

#24- Northwestern University

#72- University Of Illinois- Urbana Champaign

The first step in producing these rankings was to create a pool of 1,849 universities. The second step was to calculate the rankings using the 13 indicators and weights that U.S. News chose to measure global research performance. You can learn more about the methodology on usnews.com.

You can see the entire list of rankings on usnews.com.