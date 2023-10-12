CHICAGO (WMBD) — The winning $1.7 billion Powerball ticket was not sold in Illinois, but some Illinois Lottery players still won some big prizes Wednesday night.

According to an Illinois Lottery news release, three Illinois tickets matched four winning numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

One of the tickets was bought in a Casey’s General Store at 105 W. Poplar St. in Odin. The other two were bought on the Illinois Lottery’s website.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were: 22-24-40-52-64 and Powerball 10.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Since July 20, Illinois Lottery players have won more than $15.2 million in prizes.

More information is available on the Illinois Lottery’s Website.