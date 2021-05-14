Three dead in car-semi crash on I-80

News
Posted: / Updated:

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday in Bureau County.

It happened near mile marker 40 around 2:42 p.m.

Illinois State Police say a preliminary investigation indicated a semi was slowed or stopped due to traffic in the westbound lanes. A car struck the semi’s trailer and all occupants of the car were pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were killed in the crash. All three were from South Bend, Indiana.

All westbound lanes were closed for the investigation and traffic was diverted south on Illinois Route 40 to U.S. Highway 6 until 6:22 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular