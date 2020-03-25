Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Thousands of stolen N95 masks recovered, donated

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of protective masks stolen in Oregon have been recovered and are now on their way to where they are needed most: local hospitals.

Between 20 and 25 cases of protective masks were stolen from the Rebuilding Center in Portland earlier this month. Each case was packed with 400 N95 respirator masks, and had a total value of around $2,500, according to the Portland Police.

On March 7, a day after the theft occurred, police said the victim found someone selling what she believed were the stolen masks on Craigslist. In an attempt to catch the thief, the victim coordinated with the Beaverton Police and arranged a meeting with the seller in Beaverton. Officers were able to arrest a suspect they identified as 42-year-old Vladislav Drozdek, a Beaverton resident.

Drozdek was booked in the Washington County Jail where he was charged with first-degree theft.

Beaverton resident Vladislav V. Drozdek. (PPB)

Authorities said only about six cases of masks were recovered from the bust.

However, a follow-up investigation coordinated between both Portland and Beaverton police yielded another seven boxes, found in a home on NE Sacramento Street on March 21.

After the stolen boxes were returned to the victim, they were immediately donated to local area hospitals, which have been facing shortages of personal protection equipment as health care workers manage the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular