These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds

Dinner rolls for Thanksgiving with all the sides. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Forget the political arguments on Thanksgiving – people also have some strong opinions about what’s on their plates.

Thanksgiving lunch, or dinner – whatever floats your gravy boat – comes with some specific sides that we as a society have agreed upon. But they’re not necessarily everyone’s favorite.

Instacart and The Harris Poll conducted surveys with about 5,000 adults in the United States to figure out which are the worst Thanksgiving sides.

Mac and cheese wasn’t on the list at all, which clearly means we can trust the survey results.

But you may not agree with it all. Here’s the breakdown of worst side dishes and what percentage of respondents voted for each, according to the poll:

Candied yams: 27%

Green bean casserole: 25%

Cranberry sauce: 24%

Sweet potato casserole: 21%

Stuffing: 12%

Salad: 12%

Mashed potatoes: 8%

Dinner rolls: 7%

Eighty-five percent of the respondents said they plan to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year.