These are the safest hospitals in Illinois, according to nonprofit rating group

(NEXSTAR) — It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician and many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area.

The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades, with “A” being the best, followed by “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F.”

The grades were based on a variety of things such as infection rates, surgical errors, patient injuries, ER wait times and patient satisfaction.

In Illinois, 117 hospitals were graded with 33 receiving “A” grades. Thirty-two hospitals received a “B,” 45 hospitals received a “C,” five received a “D,” one received an “F” and one was listed as “Not Graded.”

Illinois hospitals that received an “A” grade were:

The Illinois hospital that received an “F” grade was:

St Bernard Hospital – Chicago

Due to the limited availability of public data, some hospitals, including critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities and federal hospitals, were not able to be graded.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that says it is committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.