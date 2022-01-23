These are the Illinois cities with the most people living in poverty

(STACKER) — According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.

The Census Bureau uses a set of money income thresholds—income before taxes and excluding capital gains or benefits such as public housing, Medicaid, and food stamps—that vary by family size and composition to determine who is in poverty. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered in poverty.

Many experts argue that the poverty measure in the U.S. is a grossly outdated and incomplete barometer of financial security. When you consider the implications of falling on either side of these thresholds—like qualifying for various federal assistance or not— the formula is staggeringly simple. These thresholds are established by tripling the cost of the most basic food plan in 1963—the year they were created— and adjusting for family size and annual inflation. By this definition, the poverty threshold today for a family of four is roughly $26,000 annually; for an individual, that number is $13,000. But the reality of economic hardship does not abide by the output of a calculation, nor is the lived experience the same way from person to person.

Basic needs extend well beyond the cost of food alone, and these thresholds do not reflect this reality. They fail to account for the vast cost of living differences based on geography, the cost of housing, child care, transportation, medical care, or taxes. Additionally, the definition of family is often not reflective of modern society and households.

Because of these factors, poverty looks different from state to state and even city to city. Stacker compiled a list of cities in Illinois where the most live below the poverty line using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with a population of at least 10,000 individuals are ranked by percent of individuals living below the poverty line in 2019.

#20. Mattoon

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.2% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,760 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 725

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 36.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,305

Median household income: $39,852

#19. Dolton

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,976 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 865

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 41.3% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,321

Median household income: $46,614

#18. Rockford

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 31,942 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 7,671

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 33.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 12,181

Median household income: $44,252

#17. Centralia

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 2,695 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 524

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 35.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 971

Median household income: $37,675

#16. Chicago Heights

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 24.2% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,138 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,172

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 36.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,922

Median household income: $50,186

#15. Normal

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 24.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 12,091 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 4,962

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 13.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,197

Median household income: $58,111

#14. Champaign

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 25.0% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 19,910 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 6,358

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 16.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,372

Median household income: $48,415

#13. Riverdale

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 26.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,364 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 454

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 34.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,258

Median household income: $35,711

#12. Alton

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 26.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 6,943 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,569

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 38.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,331

Median household income: $40,211

#11. DeKalb

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.5% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 11,046 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,348

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 33.5% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,482

Median household income: $45,020

#10. Kankakee

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 28.9% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,196 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,178

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 39.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,667

Median household income: $37,894

#9. Charleston

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 29.2% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 5,089 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 2,303

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 27.4% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 798

Median household income: $40,863

#8. Danville

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 29.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,485 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,424

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 44.3% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,431

Median household income: $36,172

#7. Macomb

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 29.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,329 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,531

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 18.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 470

Median household income: $39,384

#6. Urbana

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 29.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 10,643 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,200

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 21.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,158

Median household income: $37,102

#5. Cahokia

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 30.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,224 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 503

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 46.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,909

Median household income: $35,663

#4. Sauk Village

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 31.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,297 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 735

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 55.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,651

Median household income: $38,788

#3. Harvey

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 32.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,917 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,412

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 45.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,943

Median household income: $30,306

#2. East St. Louis

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 33.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,840 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,526

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 49.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,194

Median household income: $24,343

#1. Carbondale

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 43.1% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 9,450 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,734

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 44.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,501

Median household income: $22,152