These are the best cities for ‘naked gardening,’ study says

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself ever wanting to garden in the buff — apparently you’re not alone.

A new study from LawnStarter, a lawn care service provider, has ranked the top cities for “naked gardening.”

“Enjoy gardening in your birthday suit? Hey, we’re not judging — just be careful when picking tomatoes, pulling weeds, and trimming your bushes on World Naked Gardening Day,” the study says.

World Naked Gardening Day — yes, it’s a thing — has sadly passed (it was May 7), but that shouldn’t stop you from tending your green beans in the nude — just beware of prickly roses!

LawnStarter ranked the cities by calculating a series of factors, ranging from a place’s nudist-friendliness to weather and safety.

Miami grabbed the top spot, with Austin, Seattle and Atlanta close behind.

Here’s what made the top 10:

  • Miami
  • Austin
  • Seattle
  • Atlanta
  • Portland, Oregon
  • Anaheim, California
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Riverside, California
  • Irvine, California
  • Santa Ana, California

