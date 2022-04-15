“Banfield” host Ashleigh Banfield sat down with Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative columnist and NewsNation Senior Contributor George Will for a spirited conversation about politics, baseball, the presidency and the state of journalism today.

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)

George Will and Ashleigh Banfield (Nexstar photo)