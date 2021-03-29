Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
'The war against COVID-19 is far from won'

President Biden said wearing a mask is 'a patriotic duty'

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden announced a record number of vaccines — 10 million — were administered over the past 3 days. But he said more needs to be done by everyone as cases of COVID-19 increase.

Biden said his administration is redoubling its efforts to get Americans vaccinated, calling it a “life and death race with the virus that is spreading quickly.”

“The war against COVID-19 is far from won,” the president said. “With cases rising again, new variants are spreading.”

Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US rose by 10% compared to the week before. The number of hospitalizations and deaths is also up, in part due to an increase in travel on Spring Break.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky asked Americans to hold off on returning to normal a little longer, until more Americans are vaccinated.

“Right now, I’m scared,” Walensky said. She wants people to maintain COVID protocols “so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”

Biden urged Americans to continue using safety measures and wants mayors and governors to reinstate mask mandates.

“Mask up. Mask up,” Biden said. “It’s a patriotic duty.”

The president said the administration is doing its part by expanding eligibility and access to the vaccines.

“By April 19 — 3 weeks from today — 90% of adults, people 18 and over, will be eligible to get vaccinated,” he said.

