Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

The game-changer one Illinois school found to keep kids in classrooms

News

by: Chris Hayes

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Schools in Illinois are operating much as they did before COVID-19 restrictions. Students in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville are in class. Across the river, in Missouri, many students are learning from home.

“I wouldn’t want to be a parent in St. Louis right now,” said Emily Mortland. “It’s sad, friends of ours, who aren’t getting any education in person. They’re just stuck to virtual or people are making the switch to private.”

Belleville Catholic Diocese Superintendant Jonathan Birdsong says they worked hard to come up with a way to bring 6,000 students back.

“Everybody knows that being in the classroom is the best. Students realize maybe they didn’t dislike school as much as they thought they did,” said Birdsong.

Birdsong says that enrollment is up but first they had to come up with a safe plan to return in person. How did they do it? They are using an app called “Minehealth” that monitors symptoms, and temperature checks, while tracking cases.

“Probably the biggest game-changer. When we figured that piece out then we could start talking about social distancing and masks and stuff,” said Birdsong.

Birdsong says families respect the rules and understand the changes.

“The classrooms probably look more like than they’re supposed to at this point. We’ve learned that’s the safest way to do instruction, so there’s less moving around the room,” said Birdsong.

The impact of many open schools on COVID-19 cases in Madison and St. Clair County is difficult to determine right now. The number of cases was already increasing before the start of school and has been declining more recently.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular