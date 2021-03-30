Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

That’s Ruff: Westminster Kennel Club dog show won’t have spectators due to virus

News

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Siba, a standard poodle, competes for Best in Show during the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York in 2020. America’s top dogs won’t have fans at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The club announced Monday, March 29, 2021, that spectators and vendors won’t be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. It’s the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation’s most prestigious canine competition, which will be held June 12-13 and has moved from New York City’s Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting 25 miles north of Manhattan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s top dogs won’t have their pack of fans on hand at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The club announced Monday that spectators and vendors won’t be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. No tickets will be sold.

It’s the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation’s most prestigious canine competition. It’s been moved from its longtime February date to June 12-13, and from New York City’s Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting at a riverfront estate in suburban Tarrytown, about 25 miles north of Manhattan.

It will be the first time in over a century that Westminster’s coveted best in show prize won’t be awarded at Madison Square Garden, where thousands of dog lovers usually cheer on their favorite breeds and contestants. Last year’s show was held in mid-February 2020, about a month before virus shutdowns began.

The show usually also offers spectators a chance to interact with dogs and breeders when they’re out of the ring, a highlight for many showgoers.

This time, fans can watch the final rounds from afar on Fox channels. Preliminary rounds — including the agility competition’s early stages June 11 — and an obedience competition will be streamed on Westminster’s website.

The club says it’s planning for the show to return to New York City next year.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular