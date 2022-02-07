Thanking an Illinois WWII vet for his service as he turns 100

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Family, friends, Bloomington and Normal police and fire departments, and the Battle Cross Crusaders came out in droves Sunday to celebrate one man’s milestone birthday.

“My name is Roy Roberts, and I’m 100.”

Roberts is a World War II army veteran.

“I was in the 14th armored division, and I was in the tank. And we fought in France and Germany,” Roberts said. “See, there aren’t too many anymore of the World War II [veterans].”

While in Europe, he sent 165 letters back home to his wife Christine.

“My wife saved every letter that I wrote to her while I was in the service. And when we read those letters, that’s when we decided I could put my war stories right along with them,” Roberts said.

The end result was his published book, “Dear Christine.”

“You know, when my mother passed away, he was like ‘it should have been me first.’ And the first thing we said is ‘you have a lot of stories to tell.’ And he does. And he’s still telling them; it keeps him going,” Sue Walker, Roberts’s daughter, said.

Sunday, a car parade came through Blair House retirement facility in Normal. The event was organized by the Battle Cross Crusaders, a volunteer group that works to honor veterans.

“This is just another way for the community to come together, for veterans to come together. To honor them along their final route to their final resting place,” Jeff Morlock, founder of the group, said.

Roberts was presented with gifts, and many veterans and friends took the time to shake his hand, wish him a happy birthday, and thank him for his service.

“Just seeing his expression, he was so pleased today,” said Don Roberts, Roy’s son.

“He’s a hero. He is absolutely not just my hero but America’s hero,” said Roberts’s daughter, Ann Chelette.

Roberts shared his secret to his longevity.

“I had a good wife, that’s one,” Roberts said. “The other is I love salt, butter, mushrooms and strawberry shortcake.”