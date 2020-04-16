Listen Now
Roe Conn

Text scam claims you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WXIN) — You should always be careful what you click on when you get a text message, and that’s especially true during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Thomaston Police Department in Maine, scammers are sending out what appears to be an urgent text telling people about possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The text tells the recipient they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It then advises them to self-quarantine and tells them to click a link for more information.

The link is likely a phishing attempt to get the recipient’s information, police said. The department warned against clicking on the link — or any other links received via text.

The message itself did not come from an official agency.

“It is, however, a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The post continued, “The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!”

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

