Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Texas woman loses 5 family members to COVID-19

News

by: Markie Martin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Almost everyone you talk to in El Paso has been impacted by COVID-19 in some way or another. Locals say for those who haven’t lost a loved one to the virus, daily case counts can seem like empty figures, but they warn the pandemic is very much real in El Paso.

NewsNation correspondent Markie Martin sat down with a woman who has lost five family members to the virus this year.

“I have no other way to describe it than—nightmare,” said Bonnie Soria Najera. “Every day I wake up, and it can’t be real.”

2020 has been a year of unfathomable loss for Najera. COVID-19 taking the lives of both her parents within three weeks of one another. “So first my mom in May, my dad in June,” she said.

Her father’s passing coming as she and her three daughters were headed to her mother’s funeral.

“I got a call from the hospital, they said your dad’s heart stopped,” said Najera. “We shocked him twice, we’ve been trying to resuscitate him.”

But her nightmare doesn’t end there. Not only did she lose her parents, but she also lost her aunt in August, a cousin in September, another aunt in November and she currently has an uncle in the ICU.

One loss — difficult enough, but she says five in one year has been impossible. She says it’s a loss felt citywide. On Thursday, El Paso reported close to 30,000 active cases and 725 deaths since the pandemic broke out.

A two-week shutdown order has now been extended through Thanksgiving.

“Just for a little while,” said Najera. “I know it’s hard, I know our businesses are struggling, but I think it’s worth it.”

Her remaining family has decided to cancel the big holiday gatherings this year, and she says if people put themselves in her shoes they’d likely do the same. In the meantime, she carries on for her children. And to her parents, she says this: “I’d just say I love you more than anything, and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time and I’m sorry we didn’t’ appreciate the time that we did have,” she said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular