Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Texas Supreme Court rejects governor’s request, allowing mask mandate for now

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather outside the Governor’s Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision.

The move comes the same day as the Texas Education Agency dropped, for now, enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Abbott’s mask mandate ban. Both the court ruling and the TEA’s policy change are temporary.

In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban.

The TEA said the new guidance “takes effect immediately, replacing all prior guidance” and requires that schools notify a local health department in the case of a test-confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Please note, mask provisions … are not being enforced as the result of ongoing litigation,” the document continues. “Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved.”

As the new school year begins for Texas students, at least four school districts have had to temporarily close campuses due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The shutdowns are taking place as more school districts and communities continue this week to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates and require students and residents to wear face coverings.

At least 21 Texas school districts have mask mandates.

The superintendent for one Austin school district with a mandate says a parent “physically assaulted” one teacher by ripping a mask off her face.

Tuesday afternoon, Abbott’s office announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who is vaccinated, was experiencing no symptoms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories