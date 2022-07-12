McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans from Texas, are scheduled to bring a delegation of GOP senators to tour the South Texas border amid concerns over the growing numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico.

The group plans to visit Thursday and Friday and include Sens. James Lankford, of Oklahoma; Joni Ernst, of Iowa; John Barrasso, of Wyoming; and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, according to a media advisory sent Tuesday.

They plan to meet with leaders of the National Border Patrol Council, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas National Guard, local law enforcement, and local landowners.

“This crisis is not getting better because the Biden administration is simply not enforcing the law,” Cornyn said in a statement. “The sheer numbers of people coming across the border are keeping the Border Patrol from their primary job, which allows drug cartels to move illicit drugs that kill thousands of Americans every year.”

They plan to take an aerial tour of the border, night ride with law enforcement and speak with Texas officials, which have launched Operation Lone Star — a state-funded border security initiative involving thousands of state troopers and Texas National Guard and billions of money.

“We hope to gain further insight into what steps we as elected legislators can take to secure our border and secure our communities,” Cruz said.