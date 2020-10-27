Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Texas overtakes California with most coronavirus infections

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 28, 2020, file photo, a man arrives at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists are warning that a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) – It’s a race neither side wants any part of. California and Texas – America’s two largest states by population – are steadily moving closer to 1 million coronavirus infections each.

Tracking data shows that a deadly autumn surge that health officials have been warning about is now underway, blamed in part on Americans tired of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000. Deaths per day have climbed from about 700 to almost 800, according to the Associated Press.

As of Tuesday, both the New York Times and NBC News tracking data showed Texas with about 3,000 more cases than California, moving ahead for the first time. NYT has the confirmed figures at 915,000 cases in California and 918,000 in Texas.

California was an early epicenter of the pandemic and had led the nation in overall infections for months, but the state has kept in place many restrictions from the early days of the outbreak and has fared better than most over the last two months as the virus has taken a toll on the Great Plain states.

California is home to about 10 million more Americans than Texas. Both states still trail New York in total deaths after that state was hit particularly hard in the early days of the outbreak.

Texas has actually fared far better than the Dakotas, Montana, Wisconsin and Wyoming for per capita infections in recent weeks. Those states are seeing rates much higher than at any earlier point in the pandemic, according to NYT data. By contrast, Texas is seeing only about 70 percent of the daily infections it suffered during the earlier peak in July. But the trend is starting to go in the wrong direction.

Many of the new cases in Texas come from near the Mexico border in El Paso, where a record surge in coronavirus cases is pushing hospitals to the brink.

Health officials are blaming the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and people under 40 going out to shop or conduct business.

In El Paso, authorities have instructed residents to stay home for two weeks and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew, and they are setting up dozens of hospital beds at a convention center.

As of Tuesday, Cases are on the rise in every state but Hawaii, and deaths are up in 34 states.

The virus has killed more than 225,000 people in the U.S. and infected over 8.7 million, by far the highest totals in the world, according to figures kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular