Teresa Parson, wife of Missouri Governor Parson, tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Office of Governor Parson has confirmed with Ozarks First that Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kelli Jones, Governor Parson’s Communication Director, Mrs. Parson showed mild symptoms for a while and got a rapid test. Those results came back positive.

Governor Parson has postponed several events lined up for the week until. He is being tested as well. Mrs. Parson is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Once they get that results, his office will figure out the next steps.