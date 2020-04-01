Listen Now
Tennessee nurses pray on medical center’s helipad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Angela Gleaves and other staff members took a minute to pray.

“When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take time to go to the helipad and pray,” Gleaves said.

Gleaves said they prayed over the staff in their unit as well as the patients and their families. They also prayed for their colleagues taking care of patients around the world.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer,” Gleaves said in a Facebook post.

Popular