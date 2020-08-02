Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Teen loses both parents to COVID-19 days apart

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

A community in the Atlanta area is rallying around a teenager who lost both of his parents to COVID-19 just days apart, WSB reports.

“We were a regular family just trying to stay safe during this pandemic,” said 17-year-old Justin Hunter. 

The high school senior says he and his parents, Angie and Eugene, took all the proper precautions. 

“For example, my mom. When she would go to the store she would be wearing a mask. She would be wearing gloves,” Justin said. 

But about two weeks ago, they all became infected with COVID-19. 

“I don’t really know how our family got the virus,” Justin said. 

He says he was asymptomatic, but his parents started showing serious symptoms. 

“Their temperature, it skyrocketed. They had headaches. Horrible cough. They just felt very lazy,” Justin said. 

His parents were rushed to the hospital. 

His father, an accomplished musician, lost his battle with the virus on July 26. 

His mother, a human resources executive, died four days later. 

“The last thing he said was ‘I love you,’ and I’m going to get better, and I’m going to keep fighting,” Justin said. “They never raised me to just sit around and feel sorry for myself in any situation.”

He says his strength comes from his two biggest role models who shared an incredible marriage for 35 years and had been his number one fans since he started playing football as a young child. 

“Their relationship was true love for sure. They had very big hearts, and they would give without even thinking about getting back,” Justin said. 

Donations continue to pour in for the family. 

“It feels really good to know that I’ve got people that have my back,” Justin said. 

He has this message for anyone who isn’t taking the pandemic seriously: “If you don’t wear it for yourself, wear it for the next person cause you could be saving that person’s life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hunter with over $100,000 raised so far.

