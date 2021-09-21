Simeon football player killed in shooting near school

CHICAGO — A teen was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Simeon Career Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police, the 15-year-old male was standing at a shopping plaza in the 8300 block of South Holland Road around 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached. A person inside the vehicle fired shots and the teen was struck in the chest.

Chicago fire department said the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

WGN News is told the teen was a Sophomore at Simeon and a junior varsity football player.

Pastor Donovan Price was at the scene shortly after the shooting. He said the teen lost his father to gun violence within the last year.

His name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.