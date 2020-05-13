Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordan shoes in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories