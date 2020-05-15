Listen Now
Technology can check for illness by scanning your face

by: Roche Madden and Nexstar Media Wire

LAUDE, Mo. (KTVI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, a Missouri company’s mission is growing due to the virus.

Hackett Security, in Ladue, has been around for more than 40 years. For decades, its mission was to keep intruders from getting inside homes and businesses.

“We want to get back to normal, and hopefully this is one way that gives a step back to normal,” said Michael Hackett, company president and CEO.

It can be difficult to detect whether employees or customers are sick or infected with a deadly illness. Temp Check is being sold to make workplaces safer.

When people step in front of it, the device determines if they have a fever and if they’re wearing a mask.

“It can tie into the door access system so the door remains locked,” Hackett said.

It will also alert building security with a photo of the potentially sick person.

Hackett said Temp Check is already popular in China.

“That gives everybody in your workplace, knowing that, ‘Hey, everybody’s had their temperature checked today,’” Hackett said.

Each Temp Check device costs $4,000.

