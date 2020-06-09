Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, Air and Water Show, Jazz Fest cancelled as Chicago announces alternate schedule of summer events

The City of Chicago today announced that a series of large summer events have been cancelled in response to concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. In their place, they announced plans for a number of alternate, what they are calling “reimagined,” events. The City of Chicago detailed their plans in the following press release:

DCASE ANNOUNCES NEW AND REIMAGINED SUMMER EVENTS

City of Chicago will present at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers — in lieu of summer festivals

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) today announced a slate of new and reimagined summer events including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers. DCASE will produce more than 150 events this summer. Many of these programs support the local music industry during the Year of Chicago Music — now extended into 2021.

Today, DCASE also shared new guidance for large outdoor events across the City of Chicago, cancelling all permitted special events through Labor Day. Regrettably, this includes many of Chicago’s annual summertime traditions: Chicago SummerDance, Taste of Chicago and Lollapalooza in Grant Park; the Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach; Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park; the majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park; Maxwell Street Market through Labor Day; the Jumping Jack Program; and other festivals, parades and athletic events — some of which have already been cancelled.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

New and reimagined summer events include:

“Millennium Park at Home” will continue with a genre-defying Music Series featuring Jon Langford, The Braided Janes, Zeshan B, Sen Morimoto and other local musicians on Thursdays (June 18 and 25, 6–7:30 p.m.; July 9, 16 and 23, 6–7:30 p.m.); and Blues Music performances by Melody Angel, John Primer, Toronzo Cannon and others are rescheduled for July 31–August 2 at 6–8 p.m. Additionally, Workouts — an alternating weekly schedule of Tai Chi, Yoga, Pilates and Zumba© — will be online Saturdays (June 6–August 29, 8–9 a.m.).

“SummerDance in Place,” a new citywide, at-home version of Chicago SummerDance will invite residents to plan socially-distant dance parties of up to 10 people — in their homes and backyards, and on porches, balconies and sidewalks — connected via a live broadcast and social media. Programs will include a 30-minute lesson followed by 60 minutes of music on Wednesday evenings in July (July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29). Dance genres include Salsa, Swing and Line Dancing

Taste of Chicago To-Go” will include an expanded Community Eats program (July 8–12), supporting about 25 neighborhood restaurants and food trucks while providing free meals to nonprofits serving healthcare and other frontline workers. DCASE will also organize a food truck procession (July 8) and online cooking demos (July 8–12).

In lieu of the popular Millennium Park Summer Film Series, DCASE (Chicago Film Office) and the Chicago Park District are planning six drive-in movie nights across the city. The events will have a limited capacity of 50 cars, all pre-registered — and the City will encourage at-home viewing of the selected movies. Details will be announced soon.

Beginning in June, in collaboration with local music venues, DCASE will host a series of about 20 live events featuring Chicago musicians performing at neighborhood clubs and other unique locations — for limited in-person engagements, broadcast to larger audiences. This program brings visibility to local music venues, severely impacted by COVID-19. Concerts will include Jazz music (August/September, in lieu of the Chicago Jazz Festival) presented in collaboration with the Jazz Institute of Chicago and 51st Street Business Association; Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians; Constellation Performing Arts; Elastic Arts Foundation; Jazz Showcase; Kalapriya Foundation; Live The Spirit Residency; Museum of Contemporary Art; Public Media Institute; South Side Jazz Coalition; The Birdhouse, Inc.; and The Hungry Brain.

Lollapalooza will honor its annual summer tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around a common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music in a weekend-long livestream event July 30–August 2, 2020. Details to be announced next month.

Chicago Park District, Grant Park Music Festival and many other cultural presenters are also considering — or have already announced — alternative smaller and/or virtual summer events.

Millennium Park will reopen in mid-June with limited in-person programming and in accordance with Chicago Department of Public Health safeguards and best practices, to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike. Chicago Cultural Center and other DCASE-managed venues remain closed to the public until further notice.

Considered essential businesses, most of the Chicago City Markets will also open in June and July to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food. DCASE will take necessary precautions to encourage social distancing and protect the safety of customers and vendors. Preliminary details are provided below.

The City of Chicago previously cancelled its annual Memorial Day Parade and House Music, Gospel Music and Blues festivals.

For updates about DCASE programming, permitting and venues, visit chicago.gov/dcase.

For more information and updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, text COVID19 to 78015, email coronavirus@chicago.gov or visit chicago.gov/covid19.

2020 Chicago City Markets Schedule:

Division Street City Market (30 W. Division St.), June–October

West Humboldt Park City Market (3601 W. Chicago Ave.), June–October

Austin Town Hall City Market (5610 W. Lake St.), July–September

Bronzeville City Market (4700 S. King Dr.), July–September

Englewood City Market (1219 W. 76th St.), July–September

LaFollette Park City Market (1333 N. Laramie Ave.), July–September

Printers Row City Market (700 S. Dearborn St.), July–October

Pullman Market City Market (11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.), July–October

Roseland City Market (139 W. 109th St., Lavizzo Elem.), August–October

TENTATIVE: Daley Plaza City Market (50 W. Washington St.)

TENTATIVE: Federal Plaza City Market (50 W. Adams St.)

These City-run markets serve communities with limited access to fresh produce and areas designated low-income, low-access by the U.S Dept. of Agriculture (USDA). All markets accept LINK through a partnership with Link Up Illinois, an Experimental Station program. The Link Match incentive (previously known as double value) gives a matching $1 coupon for each dollar spent with a Link card. DCASE will take necessary precautions to encourage social distancing and protect the safety of customers and vendors — including requiring masks and limiting the number of shoppers allowed into markets at one time. More details will be announced soon. DCASE is already helping to facilitate independent farmers markets citywide.

