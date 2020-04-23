Listen Now
John Williams

Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Target workers are planning a “sickout” for May 1.

Organizers say they do not have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19.

Target workers want to draw attention to the health risks they face everyday.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims the company is more focused on sales than employee health. The activist group says the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus.

The planned sickout also marks International Workers Day or May Day.

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers, but they are not required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

