Target set to close some stores amid George Floyd protests

by: Nexstar Media Wire

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHTM) – Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country. 

Included are more than 100 stories across Minnesota, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. You can get a full list of closures here.

In a statement released Saturday and updated Sunday morning, the company says its focus is on employee safety and helping communities heal. 

Target says the workers impacted by the closures will still be paid for their scheduled hours.  

The Minnesota-based company is also helping its local community. Target says it will provide essentials to people living in areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul where the protests caused the most damage.  

Looters ransacked a Target in Minneapolis and an Atlanta location was also damaged by demonstrators.  

