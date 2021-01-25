Target employees to receive $500-plus pandemic bonus

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(NEXSTAR) – All hourly employees working at Target will receive $500 bonuses as a “thank you,” the company announced Monday.

Additionally, all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders — all 12,000 of them — will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

According to Target, the surprise bonuses are a “$200 million investment.”

“We’re so proud of our team,” a statement said. “They’re the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic.”

Target already offers a slew of coronavirus benefits, including waiving its absenteeism policy for COVID-related illnesses, providing free tele-health visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for “vulnerable team members” and free counseling sessions.

Target isn’t the first company to offer COVID-related bonuses to employees. Dollar General, Instacart and Trader Joe’s are all offering money to employees who go get the COVID-19 vaccine.

