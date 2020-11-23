Target Black Friday deals: Final week of discounts released

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Black Friday isn’t a day anymore, it’s a season. And this year, retailers seem to have blocked off all of November as a time for deals.

For fans of Target, the month kicked off with a series of high-end electronics. But in this final week, which officially started Sunday, the retailer says toys, kitchen items, electronics and even gaming systems are the priorities.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a recent press release.

The specifics of this week’s deals are spelled out in the company’s digital weekly ad, but here are a few highlights:

  • Get a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Cart and a three-month online bundle – $299
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones – $175 – Several other headphone deals are also available.
  • $10 off a L.O.L. Doll surprise three-pack – $15
  • At least $20 off a number of televisions in all price ranges – check prices
  • $250 off select iPhones when you switch service to AT&T – check phones
  • 40% off LEGO building sets – see the kits
  • Up to $55 off select Razor scooters – view deals
  • $100 discount on Ninja Kitchen System and 7-Speed Blender – $100
  • $100 to $150 discount on robotic vacuums – check prices

Browse the full digital weekly ad for yourself here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular