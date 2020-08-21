Target, Aldi recall peaches tied to salmonella outbreak



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Target and Aldi are recalling fresh whole peaches linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in nine states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the salmonella enteritidis outbreak has caused at least 14 people to be hospitalized so far, but no one has died from the infection.

The recalls issued Wednesday are for peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. They include the following products:

Aldi | Wawona peaches 2-pound bag | UPC: 033383322001

Aldi | Organic peaches 2-pound bag | UPC: 849315000400

Target | Item # 267-03-4038, Peach per pound | UPC: 492670340386

Target | Item # 266-03-0010, Peach by the each | UPC: 204038000005

Target | Item # 266-03-0002, 2 lb peach bag | UPC: 033383322056

Target | Item # 267-50-4044, 2 lb organic peach | UPC: 849315000400

Target | Item # 267-03-4405, White Peach per pound | UPC: 492670344056

The CDC said the investigation into the salmonella outbreak is ongoing and could lead to recalls at other retailers.

(Images provided by Aldi show bags that contained the recalled peaches.)

Aldi sold the peaches from June 1 until it pulled the products from its store shelves Wednesday. The company said the recalled peaches were also available through its partnership with Instacart.

While all of the illnesses happened from June 29 to Aug. 3, the CDC says the number of people sickened could rise because of a lag time between when they become ill and when their case is reported.

Minnesota has the most confirmed cases, with 23 connected to the outbreak. Michigan has at least 17 cases, the second-highest.

Salmonella infections typically cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after someone is exposed to the bacteria. The CDC says the illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Severe cases are more likely in young children, people who are 65 or older and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers are encouraged to throw out the recalled peaches or return them to the store where they purchased them for a refund. Anyone with questions regarding the recall is encouraged to call Wawona Packing Company’s customer service center at 1.877.722.7554.