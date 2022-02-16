ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — A massive fire tore through an empty Long Island furniture store after a fuel tanker carrying over 9,000 gallons of gasoline slammed into the building early Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash and fire shut down all lanes of the Sunrise Highway in the area.

Officials said the fuel tanker was driving on Sunrise Highway when it overturned around 1 a.m. and crashed into the large, former La-Z-Boy furniture showroom along the highway in Rockville Centre. The tanker also struck a liquor store across the street, before its 9,200 gallons of gasoline spilled out onto the road and ignited into a massive blaze.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career,” Rockville Centre Fire Chief James Avondet said at the scene Wednesday morning. He said both buildings were in flames when he arrived on the scene just after 1:10 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene after a fuel tanker overturned and crashed into an empty former furniture showroom on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre, Long Island early Feb. 16, 2022. (Katie Corrado for PIX11 News)

A fuel tanker engulfed in flames after it overturned and crashed into an empty former furniture showroom on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre, Long Island early Feb. 16, 2022. (John Leavitt via Storyful)

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere; in the street, the tanker, the two buildings. When I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers, all the way down, about a quarter mile down the road,” Avondet said.

The chief said the fire had extended to the exterior of the liquor store across the street. He added that about 125 firefighters from 18 different fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Firefighters were still dousing hot spots with water from cranes at around 10 a.m.

The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the overturned truck and was found laying on the ground nearby, authorities said. Police arrived and pulled him away from the scene before he was taken to an area hospital. He has since been released and was being questioned by the Nassau County Police.

Two responding firefighters were also hospitalized for minor injuries, authorities said. They have both since been released.

It was not immediately known if any other vehicles were involved or what may have led to the fiery crash.

Sunrise Highway was closed in both directions, between North Centre and North Park avenues Wednesday morning, while the crash was being investigated. Officials said they didn’t expect the highway to reopen in the area until late Wednesday afternoon, at the earliest.

The Public Works Department was trying to open Merrick Road, which runs parallel to the highway, in an effort to relieve some of the traffic in the area.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman advised residents and motorists to avoid the central corridor of Rockville Centre on Wednesday.

Nassau County government and fire officials held a briefing at 7:30 a.m. Watch in full:

A major concern Wednesday morning was gasoline that spilled into nearby sewers and made its way to storm drains. The Coast Guard said it was able to contain the oil spill. They used a special helicopter to map out where the spill had reached, and put boons into place to ensure further spreading.

All utility companies were notified and power was shut down, officials said. About 500 homes in the area and local businesses were without power Wednesday morning. Executive Blakeman said those businesses likely wouldn’t be able to open until Wednesday evening, if at all.

Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray said two nearby schools also had to close, including St. Agnes Cathedral School and Riverside Elementary School. They were expected to reopen Thursday, the mayor said.

Editor’s note: Fire officials originally said the tanker was carrying 13,000 gallons of fuel, but later reported it was about 9,200 gallons.