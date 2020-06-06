Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: FHP

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.

“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.

Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular