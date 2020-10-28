Tallassee School’s Facebook page taken over, police have one in custody on unrelated charges

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A bizarre story continues unfolding Tuesday morning as the Superintendent of the Tallassee School System confirms the school’s Facebook page has been taken over by an “unauthorized individual” who is now in custody on unrelated charges, according to Tallassee’s Police Chief.

According to the Facebook profile sent to News 3, it appears late Monday night the name of the School’s Facebook Page was changed to RIP Tallassee Schools. The cover photo was changed to a graphic saying, “Get your (profanity) together,” and the page’s profile picture was changed to Thomas the Train with the word “Triggered” underneath it. The page also listed a porn site under the website link.

Source: Facebook

A post was pinned to the top of the page saying, “Guess who has an entire administration and technology team not even competent enough to use Facebook. I tried, but I’m tired.”

A handful of parents commented they were concerned for their students and urged the page be deleted the page. Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins confirms the police department was notified, and the situation is being addressed.

“The Tallassee Police department in cooperation with the Tallassee City school system Elmore county sheriff’s office investigated the threats and took necessary precautions at the school. The subject in question has been taken into custody on unrelated charges and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” said Chief Matt Higgins.

News 3 does not have a name for the individual in custody.

As of 9:30 AM on Tuesday, someone was still posting to the page with the latest post saying, “Apparently y’all enjoying this (profanity) Keep fronting everyone. Y’all love drama.” The post included a screenshot of the Page Activity from the page showing new likes and followers.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Brock Nolin posted to the Tallassee School’s website Monday night, alerting people to the issue.

“To the TCS family, The Facebook page for TCS has been taken over by an unauthorized individual. Please disregard any posts from that page,” wrote Nolin.

Tuesday morning, Nolin wrote to parents, “Good Morning! Admin, teachers, and staff are working hard today! You have my assurance, as Superintendent, that all is well! Safety is our #1 concern! Have a great Tuesday!”

News 3 has reached out to Superintendent Nolin for more details and will continue to follow this developing story.