Taco Bell fan favorite is coming back for a limited time

(WJW) – Taco Bell’s best-selling limited-time snack is coming back.

Nacho Fries were made available to reward members on the Taco Bell app Wednesday.

Taco Bell says Nacho Fries are coated in Mexican seasoning and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce.

The company created a campaign for Nacho Fries with fans on Twitter. The campaign features a fake movie in which the main character is stuck in the same day repeatedly, so she can eat Nacho Fries every day.

Taco Bell will continue to have rewards with Nacho Fries on their app and is also partnering with Grubhub for special offers.

Nacho Fries a la carte are $1.49.

