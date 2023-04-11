BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

TikTok has a wealth of ideas to help you clean

It’s easy — too easy — to lose an hour or more racing down a rabbit hole, following an engaging algorithm that keeps revealing new dance challenges or the inner workings of a cat’s devious mind. But sometimes, you stumble upon posts that can simplify your life. This is especially true with spring cleaning. TikTok offers a cornucopia of tips, hacks and cleaning products that can make this annual task much simpler.

In this article: Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner, Scrub Daddy Color Sponge and Stardrops The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Cleaner.

Should I really trust TikTok?

Whether it’s for likes, to get free products or to get a commission, TikTok influencers usually have an ulterior motive for promoting something, and that motive doesn’t always include what is best for their followers.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you should discount everything that happens there. TikTok excels at taking fringe ideas, practices and products and dragging them into the mainstream — often overnight. It’s a great place to discover innovative ideas and previously overlooked products. However, like any decision you make in life, you should dig a little deeper and look for unbiased confirmation that the advice offered is accurate, safe and truly helpful. Likewise, you should investigate products that gain attention on the platform to make sure they can really do what influencers claim they can do.

Best viral spring cleaning products

Spring cleaning is that time of year when you focus on the cleaning tasks that might have slipped through the cracks. These viral products can actually help you get the job done with greater ease and efficiency.

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner

This portable cleaner features both spray and suction so you can remove the toughest stains from carpet, upholstery and even vehicles. It’s a great little appliance for anyone with a pet. Just use it once and you’ll see how much dirt is hiding in your home.

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Cleaning System

The best mops are an entire cleaning system. This option from O-Cedar has a dual chamber for keeping clean and dirty water separate. It also offers hands-free wringing to eliminate back strain and wet hands.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Getting up lint is one thing, but removing pet hair requires a whole other level of cleaning power. This portable roller works on clothing, furniture, upholstery or any other place that is accumulating pet hair and dander. Moving it vigorously back and forth creates static electricity that draws the pet hair into the chamber for easy cleaning.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber

If you have an electric drill, you already own a high-powered cleaning tool. All you need now are the brushes. The three nylon brushes that come with this kit can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, shower door tracks and other areas to offer an in-depth cleaning experience.

Scrub Daddy Color Sponge

You’ve never had a kitchen sponge like this. You’re in full control of its scrubbing power. If you have some light cleaning, warm water keeps the sponge soft and pliable. For tougher jobs, use cold water to stiffen it up for a more aggressive clean.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Cleaner

This Pink Stuff is called a miracle cleaning paste for good reason. It can be used on nearly any surface and it lasts much longer than equal amounts of liquid cleaner. Best of all, it works in one step without leaving behind scratches or streaks.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

Kids have their slime; adults have their cleaning gel. This gooey blob is great for cleaning the uneven surfaces that you find on keyboards, vents, speakers, air conditioners and other products. No more struggle — just squish it on, pull it off and you’re done.

Other cleaning products worth checking out

The miraculous Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuums and mops your floors at the same time.

You can streamline your cleaning with this dish soap dispenser and sponge that lets you add the perfect amount of soap directly into your sponge with a single press.

If you’ve ever wished you could clean your desk as easily as you clean a floor, then this desktop vacuum cleaner is for you.

This variety pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers is suitable for any room in your home.

Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand gives you impressive cleaning power for cookware, countertops and more.

