Listen Now
John Williams

SXSW Canceled: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIllie Nelson’s Luck Reunion 2019 @ SXSW [Photo: Michael Heidemann / Sound Sessions]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19, the virus caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a press conference at Austin City Hall, announced that the world-famous SXSW, which was set to begin March 13, would be canceled as Adler has declared a local emergency.

In recent weeks, concerns over the festival’s influx of attendees from all over the world have been the focus of much discussion and concern.

Over the past week, several big-name companies have pulled out of the festival, including Apple, WarnerMedia, Twitter, Facebook and Intel.

As of Friday, nearly 56,000 people signed a change.org petition to cancel the festival.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular