SWAT situation reported at synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Colleyville Police Department is working a SWAT situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a tweet Saturday morning.

All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, they said. At 1:20 p.m., the police department tweeted again that the situation was still ongoing and asked people to continue avoiding the area.

On the Congregation Beth Israel-Collyville, Texas Facebook page, a man could be heard angrily yelling in a live stream that was started during this morning’s worship and continued to run. Just before 2 p.m. it appeared that Facebook page was taken down.

That synagogue is at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

This is a developing story.

