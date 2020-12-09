Suspects run over woman in getaway attempt in Ohio, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Talia Naquin, WJW

Posted: / Updated:

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Ohio are looking for three men they say ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.

According to Euclid police, the men were captured on surveillance cameras checking door handles in a condo parking garage on Sunday around 2 p.m.

The condo association president approached them, and the men got into a silver 2006 Chevy Impala or Malibu.

According to police, the suspects drove in reverse and hit the woman as she tried to take down their license plate information.

The woman suffered a serious head injury.

If you have any information, call police at 216-731-1234.

