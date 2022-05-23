Daylon Richardson, 22, charged with hitting and killing Knox County deputy Nick Weist April 29, faces two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Daylon K. Richardson (photo: Illinois State Police)

Richardson appeared in court May 23, his second since Weist’s death and his first time with an attorney. Richardson pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him after the judge found probable cause to believe he did commit the crimes.

Special Agent Walt Willis with the Illinois State Police testified that squad car footage showed Deputy Weist down and Richardson running away from his vehicle. Willis also confirmed police found a cell phone in Richardson’s vehicle containing pictures of Richardson holding a gun, the same gun they found in his car.

Deputy Nick Weist (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Richardson is scheduled for the following court appearances in the case:

Thursday, June 16: Pretrial conference

Monday, June 27: Final pretrial conference

Week of July 5: Trial begins