Supporters gather outside President-Elect Joe Biden’s childhood home

News

by: Nicole Rogers

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Shortly after media outlets called Pennsylvania giving President-Elect Joe Biden the delegates needed for victory, plenty of people in Scranton began celebrating.

Not only did Scranton native Joe Biden win the election, but his home state is what put him over the line for 270 Electoral College votes.

This is what drove people to gather outside Biden’s childhood home.

You could hear “Party in the USA” and ‘We Are The Champions” as everyone celebrated the momentous occasion.

“Today is a huge day, it is a step in the right direction. I just cannot imagine this day going the other way and I am so glad we are just here as one community,” said Mardan Daurilas, Scranton native.

Everyone was jumping, screaming, hugging and tears of joy were shed. Today’s results will continue to resonate here in Scranton.

