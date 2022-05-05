Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across much of Illinois, including Galesburg and Aledo, where people are raising money and helping set up decorations for Weist’s memorial service.

In Galesburg, a non-profit organization called The Flagman’s Mission Continues, wants to do something special ahead of Weist’s service this Saturday. They plan on setting up 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. and are asking for the community’s help.

“We need people to show up at Galesburg Senior High School at 9:15 on Friday morning,” said Jeff Hastings, the president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues. “So if the community wants a way of paying honor to a fallen officer from your hometown – a hero from your hometown – you come join us and we’ll give you the tools and opportunity to do that if you’re available.”

The Flagman’s Mission Continues was started in Aledo about 16 years ago and is currently based in O’Fallon, Illinois. The group travels around eight different states across the Midwest, setting up flags at memorial services for servicemen and women, all with no cost to the grieving families.

“We do soldiers killed in action, we do police officers murdered in the line of duty, first responders killed in the line of duty, soldiers on active duty, and soldiers killed while on active duty,” Hastings said.

The group plans on setting up their 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School, rain or shine. They say they’ll also need help taking all the flags down on Sunday at 9 a.m. To learn more about the group or to donate, visit here.

Meanwhile in Aledo, a coffee shop will hold a pay-it-forward event this weekend in memory of Deputy Weist.

Koffee Junktion will sell drinks called Back the Blue on Friday and Saturday to honor Weist’s service and sacrifice. The business owner says they will give all the money they raise over the two-day period to Weist’s family.

“We are about our community,” said Heather Kopp, the owner of Koffee Junktion. “We want to give back. We want to help. So we do pay it forwards all the time, and this cause is very near and dear to our hearts.”

The event and fundraising will start when Koffee Junktion opens at 6 a.m. on Friday and will end when they close at noon on Saturday.